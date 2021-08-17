Celebrate John J. Audubon’s bicentennial visit to the Felicianas by spending an evening under the oaks surrounding Oakley at the Audubon State Historic Site, 11788 La. 965, St. Francisville, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 18.
James Linden Hogg, a multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter of American and Celtic folk music, and his father, Jim, will perform vintage music strolling among the guests.
Louisiana cuisine, prepared by area chefs and cooks, will be served.
Attendees, who are encouraged to dress in Jane Austen-period costumes, will be able to view rooms in Oakley House, including the room in which John James Audubon resided in 1821.
John Flippen, dressed in Audubon attire, will share information about the artist and ornithologist.
Tickets are $75 and available on bontempstix.com as well as at the Bank of St. Francisville, the West Feliciana Museum, and the Audubon State Historic Site. Only 200 tickets will be sold. The gala is sponsored by the Friends of Oakley.