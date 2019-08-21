East Feliciana gears up for another playoff run
We are less than two weeks away from football season, and you can feel the excitement in the south Louisiana air.
In my fourth and final football preview, we are taking a look at the East Feliciana High School Tigers.
Last year’s regular season was a tale of two teams at East Feliciana High School. At home, the Tigers were unstoppable, going undefeated with five wins. On the road, it was a bit of a different story. The Tigers went one and four in away games during the regular season, with their sole road win coming over district rival Port Allen.
Speaking of district rivals, East Feliciana had a fantastic district record last season. The team went four and one in district play, with their only loss coming on the road to Dunham High School.
The home and away tale continued in the playoffs, as the Tigers defeated Capitol High School at home in the opening game of the playoffs, but then fell on the road to a dominant Amite High School team. Now, of course, there is absolutely no shame in losing to the eventual LHSAA 2A State Champions, but the continuous pattern of struggling on the road has to be concerning.
With the Tigers doing so well at home, one has to wonder what went wrong in the away outings. It’s certainly a problem that both players and coaches will look to solve in the coming season.
East Feliciana has quite the tough schedule this year. The first three games will be identical to last year, which they lost. They’ll kick off the season at home on Sept. 6 where they will battle longtime rival West Feliciana High School and attempt to exact revenge for last year’s loss.
The Tigers then have a date with St. Helena College and Career Academy at home, where they will once again attempt to right the wrongs of last season. Then, in week three, the Tigers will have their first away game at Kentwood High School in yet another rematch.
After a date with Westlake at home on Sept. 27, East Feliciana will begin district play with consecutive road games against Port Allen and Capitol High School. They will then return home for two more district games against Dunham and Episcopal.
As always, East Feliciana will finish the regular season against their biggest district rival, Northeast High School, on Nov. 8. The Tigers walked away with a win last year, defeating Northeast 28-8 at home. However, this year could be a very different story as the Tigers will have to go on the road this season and play in front of what are sure to be hundreds of Northeast High School fanatics in the regular season finale.
East Feliciana has a few potential stars on the squad this year. The first, Caleb Anderson, is a senior wide receiver and defensive back that stands at well over six feet. He is bound to create matchup problems for offenses and defenses.
The next is Cor’Darius Wright, a senior offensive linemen who weighs in at about 300 pounds and stands at roughly 6’2”. Playing at both guard and tackle, he is sure to be a big issue for defensive linemen all over the state.
Speaking of defensive linemen, the Tigers also have senior Christopher London, who plays at both defensive end and defensive tackle.
Finally, we come to the giant of the squad, Shannon Hollins Jr. Hollins has measured in at 6’5” and 245 pounds. No matter what position he plays, you absolutely know that he is going to be wreaking havoc.
With all those guys and more, the East Feliciana Tigers are going to be an interesting team to watch this year in more ways than one. Make sure to stay tuned for more coverage as football season gets up and running.