The fenced plot of land behind the West Feliciana Parish Work Release facility on West Feliciana Parkway is just a field of grass a little larger than 2 acres. But Gary McCranie wants to restore it as a garden to help those who need fresh produce in West Feliciana Parish.
A sign proclaims the plot the Lloyd Lindsey Jr. Memorial Garden, a plot once worked by mule by Lindsey, who served as West Feliciana school superintendent until his death in 2009.
McCranie said many people who knew Lindsey describe him as eccentric. He described Lindsey as a Vietnam veteran who began farming after returning from the war, using mules to work his land starting in 1972.
Lindsey also had a strong interest in how the Amish farmed. In an article in The Advocate in 2007, he said he first interacted with the “plain folk” 17 years earlier, meeting some families in Kentucky and Tennessee.
He would go back a couple of times a year. "It's my therapy. It's a spiritual journey," Lindsey said.
That friendship led to a group of 14 Amish people coming to St. Francisville in 2007 to build a barn for Lindsey. His mules also came from the Amish families.
Lindsey died in 2009 in a fall while visiting his friends in the Amish communities near Hestand, Kentucky, and Celinas, Tennessee.
McCranie said the reestablishment of the garden is at “subzero” but he is trying to start small and has lots of interest from people in the community.
“Sheriff Brian Spillman is responsible for (the garden), and they’ve tried for years to make a go of it,” McCranie said.
LSU Extension Agent Jessie Hoover spoke with McCranie about the project, saying it has lots of people interested but needed a leader. Hoover also provided soil samples, so that is a step already done.
McCranie, whose experience includes growing sunflowers for Whole Foods for 12 years in Georgia, sees a big goal, but wants to start small, even if it means a few vegetable plants at the garden sign at first.
Because anything grown on the property must be given away, McCranie is thinking about the local food bank and looks at it as a chance to “get kids off of chicken nuggets and onto vegetables.”
“Betty Martin, of the West Feliciana Food Bank, suggested we grow some basics, yellow squash, cucumbers,” he said, “and one of the Master Gardeners — Julie Doucet at Belle Terre Farm in Ethel — is growing seedlings for us.” Her cucumber, squash and okra seedlings were to be ready for planting at about publication time.
While Lindsey did row cropping, McCranie envisions something like Belle Terre farms eventually. “Doucet has a great place in Ethel — 2 or 3 acres of raised beds, fruit trees, beehives, rabbits she uses for the manure to feed the beds. Sustainable. There’s plenty of room to do that here,” McCranie said.
In the meantime, he wants to start working one of the seven sections by using the first 12 feet by over 200 feet long section to build raised beds and using ground cover on everything else until the fall, as well as creating a compost area.
The lot had already been tilled by Mike Mulkey but rains sent grass growing everywhere.
McCranie lists lots of people who have been helping with information and labor. He is looking for more volunteers, donors and ideas. In addition to serving the food bank, he thinks there may be a way to allow people to work the garden in exchange for vegetables.
People interested in the project can call him at (225) 954-8188.
While McCranie is slowly building the community garden, he is working on large raised garden beds at The Myrtles plantation and Restaurant 1879.
The Myrtles has two raised beds — one actively growing right now.
K.C. Barrett, maintenance superintendent for grounds and the house, said “We wanted to bring a little bit of agriculture back to the property. We’ve got the perfect opportunity to help supplement the restaurant with vegetables.”
He says the beds won’t provide everything, but “as stuff gets ready, Chef Dan (Dreher) can design a special. If we have eggplant on a Saturday, he could do a limited run of Eggplant Whatever from the garden.”
McCranie describes the raised beds at The Myrtles as showcases.
Barrett said, “We built them this big because we wanted to use the whole space. If I ever build them again, I will certainly not be building them this big, but it worked out because we got a pathway and we can get to both sides.
“I built them 8-foot-wide because you could buy 8-foot boards and not have to cut anything. And it’s 72 because that’s a multiple of 8. There’s no waste.
McCranie said, “At the community garden, we are talking … much more basic.”
The community garden beds will be closer to 6 feet wide, made from pressure-treated 2x10s purchased locally. “That’s what they do at the schools, they make little raised beds. Take the dirt already there, add it to the raised beds, add organics and sand. And we’re ready to go,” he said.
Both men proudly listed the plants growing at the home: zinnias, squash, various tomatoes, eggplant and beans, both climbers and bush, and McCranie emphasized that approach would work at the Lindsey space also.