NATCHITOCHES — The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts recognized 150 new students, representing 70 percent of the state’s parishes, during its annual Matriculation Ceremony held Aug. 30 in the Natchitoches Events Center.
The students were invited onstage individually and officially welcomed as LSMSA students. The incoming class has an average GPA of 3.9 and ACT score of 25.
Six students joined the class of 2020, 57 joined the class of 2021, and 86 inaugurated the class of 2022.
Damian Duke Domingue (’87), who has spent 20 years at the Flat Rock Playhouse in North Carolina and owns a successful auctioneering business named Duke Says Sold, delivered the keynote address. Domingue spoke about his passion for learning new things. “The passion and love transforms whatever we’re doing into art, and everything is art,” he said.
The processional was performed by the LSMSA Instrumental Ensemble conducted by Al Benner with the Pledge of Allegiance being led by Brayden Kimbrough (’20), of Ponchatoula.
Following the ceremony, students were free to return home for the first extended weekend of the academic year.
LSMSA application for admission for 2021 enrollment is free and online at www.LSMSA.edu/apply.