The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Dec. 27- Jan. 2:

Dec. 28

Hoskins, Latesha R.: 24, 40 Phillip W. Road, Natchez, Mississippi, driving under suspension, no tail light. 

Washington, Carnell: 64, 15214 Seven Pines Ave., Baton Rouge, improper lane usage, driving under suspension, no insurance, revoked plate, open container. 

Dec. 31

Ford, Dabaron R.: 25, 566 Moreland St., Arcadia, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, improper lane usage, no license plate.

Jan. 1

Anthony, Tywanda R.: 38, 10843 Brown Drive, Wakefield, simple criminal damage to property.

Jan. 2

Barfield, Cory D.: 24, 474 E. Flanacher Road, Zachary, Fugitive – East Baton Rouge Parish.

Johnson, Shenica H.: 39, 8249 Carver Road, St. Francisville, remaining on premises, simple criminal damage to property, driving under suspension, no insurance/registration.

Tolliver, Alexis J.: 21, 559 Third S. St., Woodville, Mississippi, speeding, possession of marijuana.

View comments