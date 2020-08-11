The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between July 6-Aug. 2:
July 7
Forbes, Eric: 34; 23275 Carson Road, Pride; reckless operation of a vehicle, failure to report an accident.
Taylor, Paige: 26; 33 Claiborne Street, Natchez, Mississippi; malfeasance in office, taking contraband to/from a penal institution, simple possession of marijuana, distribution of Schedule I.
July 9
French, Eric: 22; 5180 Burnett Road, St. Francisville; disturbing the peace.
Grover, Ronald: 30; 285 Ferguson Street, Woodville, Mississippi; obstruction of justice, improper lane usage, simple possession of marijuana.
Jones, Jordan: 20; 15176 La. 421, St. Francisville; disturbing the peace.
Wilcox, Keith: 48; 7 Pinetop Road, Greenbrier, Arkansas; taking contraband to/from a penal institution.
July 10
Turner, Tiron: 26; 7418 Solitude Road, St. Francisville; disturbing the peace.
July 12
Davis, Delaney: 38; 5942 Street C, St. Francisville; disturbing the peace, simple assault, resisting an officer.
July 13
Glover, Lamar: 50; 2301 S. Dula Avenue, Gonzales; bench warrant, improper lane usage, driving under suspension.
Jones, Bryce: 23; 8404 Mandela Lane, New Roads; driving under suspension, vehicle lamps restrictions.
Jones, Calvin: no age listed; 2312 Whitestown Road, Centerville, Mississippi; bench warrant.
Mckeel, Shaquille: 24; 4980 Lower Zachary Road, St. Francisville; speeding, driving under suspension.
July 14
Bajoie, Lawrence: 34; 21657 WJ Wicker Road, Zachary; driving on the right side of the road, child endangerment.
Bergeron, Richard: 39; 12032 Graham Road, St. Francisville; obscenity, simple battery, criminal trespassing.
Henderson, Jordan: 20; 147 School Street, Wisner; illegal possession of stolen firearms, speeding.
Page, Sink: 68; 5925 Street C, St. Francisville; aggravated battery, aggravated assault.
Robinson, Esherika: 32; 117 Cross Street, Vidalia; bench warrant.
July 15
Chenevert, Christina: 36; 11320 River Highland Drive, St. Amant; improper lane usage, possession Schedule II.
Farthing, Tristan: 31; 12071 Graham Road, St. Francisville; simple battery, disturbing the peace.
July 16
Young, Brandon: 27; 10024 La. 421, St. Francisville; probation violation, bench warrant.
Deloach, Jordan: 31; 12240 Bella Terra Centerway, Richmond, Texas; DWI, reckless operation.
July 17
Henyard, Telvin: 34; 284 Water Street, Woodville, Mississippi; simple battery, false imprisonment.
July 18
Smith, Renee, 30, 442 Rozas Road, Eunice; improper lane usage, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of Schedule I.
July 19
Mott, Taylor: 33; 171 Shady Pine Cove, Brandon, Mississippi; fugitive warrant, bench warrant.
July 20
Harris, Danelle: 7268 Solitude Road, St. Francisville; theft of a motor vehicle, probation violation.
Matthews, Telvin: 22, 11554 Coats Road, St. Francisville; simple criminal damage to property, simple battery.
Ricks, Allack: 19, 9762 La. 965, St. Francisville; misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
July 22
Norman, Richard: 27; 4 Fletcher Street, Natchez, Mississippi; improper lane usage, misrepresentation to an officer, probation violation, possession of firearm by convicted felon.
July 23
Lee, Breeon: 23; 2388 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant, failure to register.
July 24
Johnson, Edward: 29; 8031 Solitude Road, St. Francisville; aggravated assault with a firearm, stalking.
July 25
Ford, Joseph: 21; 5181 Comena Quarters, St. Francisville; second-degree battery, simple possession of Schedule I.
July 27
Gilmore, Antonio: 20; 9780 Jones Vaughn Creek, St. Francisville; possession with intent to distribute marijuana, simple battery, probation violation.
July 28
Delee, Deliliah: 35; 5789 Sweet Olive, St. Francisville; bench warrant.
Guillory, Mark: 34; 2838 Cottage Street, Jackson; fugitive warrant.
July 29
Burton, Tarian: 20, 331 S. Third Street, Greensburg; driving under suspension, proper equipment required, display of plate.
July 30
Coates, Keldrick: 26; 301 Spartan Drive; possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, bench warrant.
July 31
Jackson, Donald: 23, 1216 E. Holly Street, Gloster, Mississippi; contempt of court.
Atkins, Daniel: 19; 7268 Solitude Road, St. Francisville; simple possession of marijuana, possession of firearm while committing/attempting a crime, speeding.
Washington, Deontaye: 29; 11665 Rist Road, Clinton; possession of firearm by convicted felon.
Aug. 1
Perrault, Cody: 24; 13595 La. 967, St. Francisville; fugitive warrant.
Aug. 2
Whitaker, Delvin: 40; 7851 Bringhurst Ave., Baton Rouge; bench warrant, driving under suspension, driving on right side of road.