The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office TRIAD Program donated 35 heaters to the Council on Aging to help keep senior citizens warm this winter.
Heaters will also be handed out to senior citizens throughout the parish. Anyone knowing a resident in need of a heater should contact the Sheriff's Office or TRIAD.
These heaters were purchased with donations from the TRIAD fund, Dollar General St. Francisville and Pat's Hardware.
TRIAD stands for The Right Information And Direction, which is what the WFPSO aims to provide to participants of the program.
TRIAD allows seniors and law enforcement agencies to work together to reach common goals by providing a forum for the groups to share concerns and then work together to develop solutions.
In additions to heaters, TRIAD also handed out fans over the summer.
The TRIAD program will continue to accept donations for heaters throughout the winter. To donate, contact Barbara at (225) 784-3109 or stop by the courthouse.