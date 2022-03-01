Environmentalists can be hired already trained but one special interest group is hedging their bets that the next keepers of the environment are young children being taught the ABCs of conservation along with traditional subjects.
Keep East Feliciana Beautiful, an affiliate of Keep Louisiana Beautiful, hosted a Teacher Environmental Workshop Saturday, Feb. 19, at the United Methodist Church in Clinton for “changemakers” from East Feliciana, West Feliciana and St. Helena parishes in hopes that the classroom will be the venue to teach children to love and care for their community.
Nannette Egros, chairman of the East Feliciana group, said the series of lessons are geared for students up to the fifth grade and are called Roxy’s Toolbox. Roxy, a whimsical cartoon racoon, walks child through topics like recycling, littering and pollution.
Egros is hopeful that the creature often called a trash panda can make a lasting effect on the youngsters. “There’s such a big problem here and hopefully this is going to make a difference,” she said. “Every little bit helps, and you got to get the kids first and when the parents don’t know, the kids will straighten up those parents especially when they tell them there might be a $500 fine for littering.”
Keep East Feliciana Beautiful formed in 2010 and has been active for 12 years with a two-year break because of COVID-19 restrictions. Egros teaches gifted art in the school system and challenged her students to create art sculptures using mannequin heads and litter found in their immediate surroundings. The top entries were on display for the workshop.
The Audubon Library System supported the effort by providing a display of books covering the environment, litter control, and related concepts geared to elementary students.
The Keep Louisiana Beautiful workshops introduces teachers to an environmental education program focused on helping students become good environmental stewards. The program contains 11 environmental lesson plans, hands-on, interactive activities, fun worksheets, grade level student standards and supplemental resources.
Keep Louisiana Beautiful has 40 affiliates and 261,618 volunteers and participants across the state.
The workshop was led by Alma Robichaux, education coordinator at Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program. Her topics include defining litter, timeline of trash, litter decomposition, watershed, clean water, effects on wildlife, plastics pollution, reducing, reusing, recycling, marine debris and civic responsible.
Workshop attendees received a $100 stipend, continuing education credits and a lesson manual. for attending the full workshop. For more information, visit www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org.