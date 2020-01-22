Fifteen West Feliciana High School swimmers attended the LHSAA Division III State Championship Meet on Nov. 20-21 in Sulphur, at Sulphur Parks and Recreation Aquatic Center.
Individuals attaining a state meet qualifying time during the fall swim season competed.
Seniors Kenan Cooper and Cole Dietz each qualified in two events. Dietz placed 11th in the 200-yard individual medley and 14th in the 100-yard backstroke, while Cooper was 20th in the 100 backstroke and 25th in the 100 breaststroke.
Sophomores William Ralph and Zachary Ledoux placed 26th and 27th in the 100-yard breaststroke.
The boys 200 medley relay team, of Dietz, Cooper, Ralph and Ledoux, placed 13th and in the 200 free relay Dietz and Ralph were joined by freshmen Lucas Felton and Michael Fudge to place 11th. In the finals, Cooper anchored the 400 freestyle relay with Ralph, Felton and Fudge, placing 13th. Freshman Andrew Dedon swam in the preliminaries of the 400 relay.
The West Feliciana High girls took three relay team to the state meet.
The 200-yard medley relay placed 17th with freshman Emma Schober and sophomores Abby Benton, Kaitlin Barrow and Victoria Gunnels. The 200-yard freestyle relay placed 14th, with Anna Clair Bergeron, a junior, and Gunnels, Barrow and Benton. The girls 400-yard freestyle relay team of Gunnels, Schober, Barrow and Benton also placed 14th.
The boys placed 17th of 23 teams. The girls were 22nd of 24 teams.
Swim team tryouts and practice begin on the first day of the school year. The team practices at the Americana YMCA in Zachary.