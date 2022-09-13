At West Feliciana Middle School, students completed an application and delivered speeches to run for a spot on the Student Council. Their peers voted and elected their leaders. The new Student Council representatives are:
6th grade: Peyton Airhart, Elisa Cheatham, Ella Dudley, Myla Guerra, John Barrow Klein, Jacie Martin, Luke Monson, Charlie Morgan, Amani Mullen, Lee’Arya Polk, Chase Roach and Camille Hebert
7th grade: Elizabeth Blanchard, Zoey Broadway, Ja’Myia Givens, Coke Johnson, Za’Nya Jones, Quinn Levasseur, Jernie Miller, Kira Ojeda, Maddison Reeves, Precious Washington and Rylie Williams
8th grade: Sadie Aitken, Keyasia Allen, Marianna Baker, Zion Barrow, A’Laila Bibbins, Brylee Broussard, Sophie Cook, Katlyn Cormier, Trinity Curtis, Alexis Hobbs, Marley Kador, Adelle Johnson, Taylor Triche, Jaxon Vitols and Kaylyn Whetstone