The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between May 3-9:
May 3
Harrison, Justin: 28; 6343 Casper St., Baton Rouge; parole violation
Arbuthnot, Bobby: 51; 4609 Union Avenue, Shreveport; probation violation
May 4
Perkins, Eric: 51; 5514 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; failure to register
May 5
Collins, Kelvin: 23; 13305 4th St., Batchelor; illegal carrying of a weapon; simple possession of marijuana, probation violation
Brown, Jesse: 22; 1128 Park Ave., Alexandria; fugitive warrant, speeding, simple possession of marijuana
May 6
McMichael, Eric: 57; 1404 Flanacher Road, Zachary; fugitive warrant, probation violation
May 7
Tennart, Tyzaziera: 21; 1033 Sunshine Drive, Baker; reckless operation of a vehicle, speeding, operating a vehicle while license is suspended
Benoit, Michael: 34; 7864 Nelson Road, Lake Charles; taking contraband to/from a penal institution