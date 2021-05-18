The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between May 3-9:

May 3

Harrison, Justin: 28; 6343 Casper St., Baton Rouge; parole violation

Arbuthnot, Bobby: 51; 4609 Union Avenue, Shreveport; probation violation

May 4

Perkins, Eric: 51; 5514 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; failure to register

May 5

Collins, Kelvin: 23; 13305 4th St., Batchelor; illegal carrying of a weapon; simple possession of marijuana, probation violation

Brown, Jesse: 22; 1128 Park Ave., Alexandria; fugitive warrant, speeding, simple possession of marijuana

May 6

McMichael, Eric: 57; 1404 Flanacher Road, Zachary; fugitive warrant, probation violation

May 7

Tennart, Tyzaziera: 21; 1033 Sunshine Drive, Baker; reckless operation of a vehicle, speeding, operating a vehicle while license is suspended

Benoit, Michael: 34; 7864 Nelson Road, Lake Charles; taking contraband to/from a penal institution

