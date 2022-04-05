Dixie Blue was approaching 80 when she suffered multiple ankle fractures that required surgery to set. Despite those disadvantages, her participation in an exercise class focusing on strength training for women became a great equalizer and put her on the road to recovery.
Blue participates in StrongWomen, an exercise program developed at Tufts University in 2003, created to increase the number of women participating in safe and effective strength training programs in the United States and other countries.
Locally, the program is offered by the West Feliciana Parish Parks and Recreation Department. The classes are offered at the West Feliciana Community Center in Independence.
A relaxed, social setting greets exercise participants. Seasonal or golden oldies tunes provide the musical backdrop sprinkled in with the latest news you might not read in the newspaper — a garden show had great weather and the Fugitive Poets had a much-anticipated return to the Birdman.
Retired LSU Ag Center registered dietitian Pam Myers has been teaching the class for nearly 13 years. She said the program using strength training to increase muscle mass, improve bone density, and reduce the risk for chronic disease. The StrongWomen program is an exercise program followed up with research to see the benefits of strength training for postmenopausal women on bone and muscle strength, she said.
Blue is an accidental but positive statistic for the program. “After falling and breaking my ankle at three different bones and having surgery, I then started with a physical therapist at home,” Blue said. “They were amazed at the near age of 80 that I was in such excellent health and told me that I would probably heal well. And I have.”
Myers said the class is great for women who want to increase their physical activity, reduce the risk of excess bone loss, increase muscle tone and flexibility, as well as gain other benefits.
The exercise class is taught with a high level of inclusion, making it doable for both sedentary and active women. “This class has been primarily older ladies, you know, a certain age, but because of that we've had a lot of different health conditions,” Myers said. “We've had some people that have arthritis issues, we've had people recovering from surgery — shoulder surgery, knee replacements, hip replacements and that type of thing. We have some people with back issues who see their chiropractor and say that some of the exercises we've done especially in the floor are same thing that they had in therapy. So, I try to accommodate different needs and different physical abilities, and I'm always willing to find a modification for somebody who needs it.”
Current classes are taught Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday classes start at 8:15 p.m. Exercises are performed in segments that include weight works, chair routines, stretching and standing workouts. An optional floor session follows the morning classes for an additional charge.
Students need five- or 10-pound ankle weights, at least one set of dumbbells and water. The cost is $35 for the session or $5 per class, plus $10 for the optional floor session. For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department or Myers at sagittar1953@gmail.com.