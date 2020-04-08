Three dogs residing at the West Feliciana Animal Shelter are lifelong residents. Fernando, Katie and Pops were born at the shelter nine months ago and are still there waiting for their permanent homes, the group said.
In June, a blue pit bull named Evie gave birth to 10 puppies in the nursery of the shelter. None of the pups looked like pits, and there was no clue to the rest of their heritage, shelter leaders said. One puppy was later DNA tested and found to be pit and Siberian husky. They might also have some cur dog or lab in the mix.
Most of the 10 puppies were adopted, but Fernando, Katie and Pops have been overlooked.
The three are now young dogs weighing about 50 pounds. They are good with children and with other dogs. All three have learned how to walk on a leash and are well-behaved. They are heartworm negative. Like all dogs adopted from the West Feliciana shelter they are up-to-date on shots and microchipped.
Fernando, Katie and Pops are ready to leave their lives at the shelter and move on to new homes, the group said. To inquire about seeing one of them contact the West Feliciana Animal Shelter at (225) 635-5801. An online adoption application is available at WFAHS.org/adoption-form.
The shelter’s main office is closed to the public during and walk-ins and tours of adoptable animals are suspended during the coronavirus stay-at-home orders. The group said, "Adoptions will be by appointment only. Anyone who wants to adopt a specific animal can fill out an online application, and a shelter representative will call to make arrangements.