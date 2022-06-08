The St. Francisville Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday to extend a moratorium on major residential developments while the town moves ahead on building a new sewage treatment plant.
The town adopted a moratorium on subdivision and most apartment development two years ago as it worked on a plan to get funds to replace the existing treatment plant, which is often flooded by the Mississippi River.
The moratorium was extended for a year last June, and the new extension also is for another 365 days.
It prohibits issuing building permits for any lots that are part of a major subdivision or re-subdivision of land in town and for new apartment buildings with more than four units.
Mayor Robert "Bobee" Leake Jr. said the town’s engineers and landscape architects are working on a site plan for the treatment plant, which the board decided earlier this year will be on town property near the intersection of Princeville and Feliciana streets.
The engineers also are working on getting the necessary environmental permits the town will need to operate the plant and discharge its effluent into the river.
“It’s just a long, drawn-out process,” Leake said.
Town voters approved a half-cent sales tax to fund the construction in December 2020, and Leake said all steps have been taken to receive a $5.25 million state loan to finance the construction.
The town began moving to build a new treatment plant before state and federal agencies stepped in to force action, but earlier this year the state Department of Environmental Quality formally notified the town that the existing plant, built in 1972, is out of compliance.