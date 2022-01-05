Bains Lowery Elementary School students have learned about food and where it comes from thanks to a school garden.
The raised beds at Bains Lower Elementary were cleared and prepared over the summer by the West Feliciana Saints football team.
Several players returned to help the summer school students plant pumpkin seeds along with cucumber and squash plants. Then, in mid-November, soil was donated by the Feliciana Master Gardeners. Once delivered, the beds were filled.
In the meantime, Layne Langley, LSU AgCenter area nutrition agent, met monthly with all the kindergartners and first graders through Lanya Mayer’s Play 60 physical education classes.
In September, the youth learned the Rules & Tools of the Garden. Langley taught them about MyPlate and why it is important to eat foods from all five food groups. She explained the nutritional benefits of consuming fruits and vegetables, including eating an assortment with various colors in October.
For the November and December nutrition and school garden classes, kids learned about the importance of hand washing.
They used “glitter bug potion” to “see” germs under a black light. The activity showed just how easily germs spread. The children discussed when to wash hands and were reminded by Langley to scrub vigorously for 20 seconds when washing their hands.
Langley also talked to them about food safety and showed them meat, food and refrigerator thermometers. Langley spoke to them about not leaving food out and keeping hot foods hot and cold foods cold.
The classes have enjoyed watching their pumpkins grow. Unfortunately, due to the vines being cut numerous times, only one pumpkin made it to harvest. The students even named it Penelope and checked on her each time they were out at the garden.
Excitement followed when they planted radish, turnips, mustard greens and carrot seeds and were able to water the seeds. One of the 10 raised beds houses green onions, rosemary and mint. The children like to pinch a leaf or two each time they are in the garden.
What’s next for the students at Bains Lower is harvesting and sampling radishes when they return from the holiday break.