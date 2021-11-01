Kathryn Ward sat under the oaks at the Yellow Leaf Festival pledging to talking to "anybody about anything.'
She was joined during the two-day festival by dozens of vendors who exhibited and sold their wares.
The St. Francisville festival, held in Parker Park, featured live music all weekend, a plein air painting event, a make-and-do tent, pottery demonstrations with opportunities for to try throwing on the wheel. In addition, visitors could shop booths with paintings, pottery, functional art, jewelry and other items.
The annual event is presented by Arts for All.