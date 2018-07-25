St. Francisville's Art at the Market, which has taken place for about 16 years, returned July 16-20.
Each year campers create three to four pieces of art and present them at the end of the camp in an art show format.
This year, campers studied art and artists from different countries.
For America, they created "Kindness Rocks," which they planted throughout the Historic District hoping to brighten someone's day, a news release said.
Next, they studied Canada and created cubist portraits in the style of Sandra Silberzweig. An unexpected highlight this year was that Sandra Silberzweig herself saw the campers' work on a Facebook post and "liked" all the pictures of the art.
Campers then studied Mexico and created a cactus landscape in the style of Diego Rivera.
For Japan, they learned about the artist Hokusai and created their own "Great Waves."
The journey ended in Panama, creating molas like the Kuna natives.