The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between June 25-July 5:
June 27
Butler, Tyler: 22; 18 Cardinal St., Angola; DWI
Johnson, Roberto: 27, 5898 Street A, St. Francisville; aggravated battery
June 28
Dugan, Eric: 48; 7531 Bueche Road, Erwinville; DWI, driving on right side of road
Emery, Mya: 19; 5957 Street C, St. Francisville; disturbing the peace
Vaughn, Alicia, 18, 353 Jackson Lane, Centerville, Mississippi; disturbing the peace.
July 4
Pines, Aikeem: 29; 9933 Street E, St. Francisville; entry or remaining after being forbidden
July 5
Fountain, Philip: 25; 76 Hill St., Woodville, Mississippi; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, passing on the left
Ferguson, Cedric: 34; 8997 Redwood Lake Blvd., Zachary; DWI, improper lane usage
Wilson, Desmond: 23; 11715 Givens Road, St. Francisville; illegal use of weapon