Hardwood, Louisiana, sounds like a fitting backdrop for the 1950s blues — hard work and segregation colored with a strong sense of making the best out of less-than-best situations. The West Feliciana that birthed bluesman Lil Jimmy Reed in his teens has changed, but a group of teenagers piled into the high school auditorium to welcome him back to the place they all call home.
Reed, born Leon Atkins, accepted an invitation from School Superintendent Hollis Milton to perform for middle and high school students Nov. 19, at West Feliciana High School. There the tall man of 80 performed a full concert creating a rapport with children younger than his grandchildren.
Questions volleyed between songs included “How many guitars do you have?" "When did you start playing?" and "Do you know the Black Keys?”
“You know the nighttime is the right time to be with the one you love.”
The journey that has taken Reed all over the nation and other countries started in the modest Hardwood home with no formal training. Reed recalls his father coming into some money and offering to treat his children to a gift. Reed was 16 and wanted to have a guitar.
“I said guitar, and he bought me a guitar on a Monday and Saturday night I was in the club playing,” he said.
It didn’t take long for Reed to develop a local following and commandeered part of a renowned blues man’s name. “Well, there was a Jimmy Reed and I imitated him,” he said. “He was playing, and he got drunk and he couldn’t play so they took him out the back door and brought me into the front door. I got that name ‘Lil Jimmy Reed,’ and people didn’t know the difference.”
Reed spent his youth playing in small clubs and venues and then joined the military. When he left the military, his career took off. He shared the stage with renowned blues legends like B.B. King and Bobby Blue Bland and toured festivals in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Sweden and other countries thirsty for the American music genre.
“They love it,” he said. “You name it, I’ve been all over the world except China and Japan.”
“Do you mind if I get comfortable and kick off these shoes … While ya fixin’ me a drink, play me some of those down-home blues.”
Reed played venues in St. Francisville in addition to entertaining his new teen fans at the school. Home is not only where he has friends and loved ones, but the decades have shaped the south into a more-inviting place.
“It’s wonderful here,” he said. “It surprised me when I came back here seeing all this development and everyone getting along. We didn’t know that back then when I was coming up.”
The blues man from Hardwood wowed a new generation of fans after more than 60 years of playing the blues. Middle and high school band students talked about music and playing while others took pictures with the most famous man from their home parish they had ever met. All ages reminded Reed of the children who simply called him “pawpaw.”
“Bells will be ringing the sad, sad news — oh, what a Christmas to have the blues.”
The art form developed over century in the Deep South, but it’s still often difficult to describe and define the blues. Reed could wax on, but that would be a disservice to the simplicity of what he knows as the blues.
“The blues is everyday life, and you live it every day,” he said. “You hear that baby crying; she’s got the blues. You put that pacifier in her mouth; she stops.”