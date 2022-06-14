The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between May 23-June 5:
May 23
Turner, Ashley: 28; 8761 Mills Drive, Zachary; disturbing the peace/simple assault
Washington, Isaac: 60; 5323 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; theft less than $1,000
May 24
Gordon, Mikaela: 23; 1616 N. Harco Drive, Baton Rouge; simple battery, disturbing the peace
May 25
Russell, Lorita: 46; 7248 Bob White Drive, St. Francisville; simple assault, simple criminal damage to property
May 26
Burrell, Yolanda: 35; 8031 Solitude Road, St. Francisville; illegal possession of stolen firearms
Williams, Kevin: 8031 Solitude Road, St. Francisville; possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, possession of Schedule II, possession of firearm while committing a crime, possession of drug paraphernalia
May 29
Majors, Dylan: 29; 5165 Pine Street, St. Francisville; simple rape
May 30
Floyd, Montrell: 39; 10374 Sligo Road, St. Francisville; stalking
May 31
Thompson, Danny: 33; 653 Fords Creek Road, Woodville, Mississippi; DWI, improper lane usage
June 1
Thibodeaux, Stephanie: 52; 11283 Wakefield Drive, St. Francisville; DWI, improper lane usage
Smith, Tyrone: 41; 2001 Sherwood Forest Blvd., Baton Rouge; possession with intent to distribute Schedule II
June 4
Patterson, Brett: 29, 11111 Wakefield Drive, St. Francisville; DWI, ignoring stop sign
June 5
Bell, Vernon: 72; 10404 Sligo Road, St. Francisville; DWI, improper lane usage, open container
Shertukde, Omkar: 41; 6444 Fernwood Drive, Zachary; DWI, improper lane usage