The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Dec. 5-11:

Dec. 5

Gabel, Gina K.: 39, 9438 La. 66, St. Francisville, illegal possession of stolen things, probation violator.

Lemar, Ivan: 51, 169 Millie Drive, Avondale, no license plate lights, driving under suspension, two counts of no child restraints.

Wilkinson, Celeste: 64, 11185 Walker Road, St. Francisville, fugitive – East Baton Rouge Parish.

Dec. 8

Tygres, Justin S.: 28, 14225 La. 10, St. Francisville, driving under suspension, no head lamps.

Rucker, Charlitame L.: 27, 505 Isabel Lane, Tallulah, taking contraband to/from a penal institution, simple possession of marijuana.

Dec. 9

Martin, Byron D.: 27, 807 Pennsylvania Ave., New Roads, driving under suspension.

Woodall, Latoya E.: 25, 5919 Street B, St. Francisville, driving under suspension.

