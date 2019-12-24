The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Dec. 5-11:
Dec. 5
Gabel, Gina K.: 39, 9438 La. 66, St. Francisville, illegal possession of stolen things, probation violator.
Lemar, Ivan: 51, 169 Millie Drive, Avondale, no license plate lights, driving under suspension, two counts of no child restraints.
Wilkinson, Celeste: 64, 11185 Walker Road, St. Francisville, fugitive – East Baton Rouge Parish.
Dec. 8
Tygres, Justin S.: 28, 14225 La. 10, St. Francisville, driving under suspension, no head lamps.
Rucker, Charlitame L.: 27, 505 Isabel Lane, Tallulah, taking contraband to/from a penal institution, simple possession of marijuana.
Dec. 9
Martin, Byron D.: 27, 807 Pennsylvania Ave., New Roads, driving under suspension.
Woodall, Latoya E.: 25, 5919 Street B, St. Francisville, driving under suspension.