West Feliciana Parish school workers came together to ensure children had meals during the first two weeks of the coronavirus closure.
Meals were prepared, temperatures were checked, food was loaded, and buses were off.
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and the St. Francisville Police Department helped. After two weeks, a local business took over the feeding program. Beginning Tuesday, students who choose to participate in the feeding program can continue to do so. A partnership with Baylor will provide meals shipped directly to students.