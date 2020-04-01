The West Feliciana Animal Humane Society has made some changes to how it operates.
"The shelter’s main office will be closed to the public during business hours," a news release said. "All walk-ins and tours of adoptable animals are suspended."
The group added, "Adoptions will be by appointment only. Anyone who wants to adopt a specific animal can fill out an online application, and a shelter representative will call to make arrangements.
"If you have questions, would like to adopt an animal, or feel that we may have impounded your animal, please call our main office number at (225) 635-5801."