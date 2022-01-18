The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Jan. 3-9:
Jan. 4
Sterling, Larry: 68; 10926 Brown Drive Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant
Johnson, Jasmonique: 29; 5180 Burnett Road, St. Francisville; aggravated second-degree battery
Rogers, Adrean: 32; 5180 Burnett Road, St. Francisville; violation of protective order, introduction of contraband, probation violation
Jan. 5
West, Worlington: 38; 5686 Jackson Ave., Baton Rouge; reckless operation of a vehicle, speeding, expired driver's license, no inspection sticker, drag racing
Jan. 6
Lee, Evan: 51; 5386 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; simple assault, simple battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, simple arson of a religious building, trespassing, resisting an officer
Jan. 8
Wilson, Niles: 60; 351 Thomas Road, Ferriday; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, speeding
Jan. 9
Voorhies Jr., David: 40; 615 Judy Dahl Road, Woodville, Mississippi; DWI-fourth, stopped on roadway