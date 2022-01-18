The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Jan. 3-9:

Jan. 4

Sterling, Larry: 68; 10926 Brown Drive Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant

Johnson, Jasmonique: 29; 5180 Burnett Road, St. Francisville; aggravated second-degree battery

Rogers, Adrean: 32; 5180 Burnett Road, St. Francisville; violation of protective order, introduction of contraband, probation violation

Jan. 5

West, Worlington: 38; 5686 Jackson Ave., Baton Rouge; reckless operation of a vehicle, speeding, expired driver's license, no inspection sticker, drag racing

Jan. 6

Lee, Evan: 51; 5386 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; simple assault, simple battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, simple arson of a religious building, trespassing, resisting an officer

Jan. 8

Wilson, Niles: 60; 351 Thomas Road, Ferriday; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, speeding

Jan. 9

Voorhies Jr., David: 40; 615 Judy Dahl Road, Woodville, Mississippi; DWI-fourth, stopped on roadway

