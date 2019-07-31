The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between July 11-17:
July 12
Clement, Earnest A.: 36, 153 W. 18th St., Reserve, speeding, driving under suspension.
July 13
Berka, Jarred E.: 21, 6884 Indian Mound Road, St. Francisville, driving while intoxicated, no taillamps.
July 14
Euggino, Salvatore J.: 60, 6499 Line Road, Ethel, reckless operation, driving left of center, expired motor vehicle insurance, no proof of insurance.
Fruge, Philip J.: 19, 10009 Byrnes Road, St. Francisville, aggravated assault with a firearm.
July 15
Euggino, Salvatore J.: 60, 6499 Line Road, Ethel, careless operation, felony hit-and-run, negligent homicide.
July 16
Sullivan, Tracy: 28, 7657 Solitude Road, St. Francisville, simple criminal damage to property.
Veatch, Jonathan T.: 19, 10002 La. 421, St. Francisville, speeding, fugitive — East Baton Rouge Parish.