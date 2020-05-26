ST. FRANCISVILLE — West Feliciana High School will hold graduation ceremonies for the senior Class of 2020 on July 10, parish School Superintendent Hollis Milton told the School Board on May 19.
The 9 a.m. program will be held in the high school football stadium, and the proper distancing protocols for the coronavirus pandemic will be observed, Milton said.
Because of the crowd limit restrictions now in place, graduates only will be allowed to invite four guests to the program, he said.
That limit could change if state restrictions on large gatherings are relaxed, Milton said.