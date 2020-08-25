Louisiana Healthcare Connections announced Aug. 20 that the West Feliciana Voluntary Council on Aging, of St. Francisville, was one of six community-based organizations to have been awarded funding through the health plan’s COVID-19 Recovery Grants Program.
The West Feliciana Voluntary Council on Aging funds are for operational funding, a news release said.
The COVID-19 Recovery Grants Program awards grants of up to $5,000 each to assist eligible organizations in implementing innovative solutions to address the social service and health care needs of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The COVID-19 Recovery Grants Program continues to accept funding proposals from nonprofit, Louisiana-based organizations that serve the Medicaid population. Grant proposals are reviewed weekly. Proposals may be approved, declined or held for consideration for later funding. Organizations with approved proposals will receive grant funds within 30 days.
Information about the grants program and the application are online at www.LouisianaHealthConnect.com/grants. Questions may be directed to CommunityGrants@LouisianaHealthConnect.com.