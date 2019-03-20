While the houses are the stars of the annual Audubon Pilgrimage in West Feliciana, lots of activities are part of the weekend.
The Rural Homestead featured demonstrations of life and business in the 1800s.
Audubon State Historic Site featured birding with Tom Tully. Birding enthusiasts were able to spot several species of birds on the grounds of Oakley Plantation where John James Audubon once walked. Also, the Wildlife Hospital of Louisiana showed off Morty, an eastern screech owl, and Cricket, a broad wing hawk. The injured birds were brought to the LSU Vet School and rehabilitated.