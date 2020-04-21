The volunteers at the West Feliciana Food Pantry were busy Thursday filling orders. While the line was a bit longer during the coronavirus pandemic, the volunteers are there every day making sure the pantry is stocked with food staples for those in need.
Thursday's distribution featured drive-thru service to cut down on the possibility of spreading Covid-19.
Volunteers brought the food to each vehicle.
Longtime volunteer Bettye Martin said the distributions would not be possible without the volunteers from the community who show up to help sort and pack the food.
The West Feliciana Parish Food Bank is open on the first and third Thursday of every month in St. Francisville and has the strong support of the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s office on distribution days.
The Food Pantry is in the Community Service Building in St. Francisville.