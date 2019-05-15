The honors program at West Feliciana High School recently highlighted students' academic achievements during the 2018-19 school year.
Among students taking Advanced Placement exams, Jesse Landry was recognized as a National AP Scholar, with an average score of at least 4 (out of 5) on all AP exams taken, and scores of 4 or higher on eight or more of these exams.
AP Scholars with Distinction, with an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams, are Mary Barrow, Landry Higgins, Ruby Roberg and Sam Stewart.
AP Scholars with Honor, with scores of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams, are Emma Beauchamp, Reagan Edwards and Summer Knight.
AP Scholars, with scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams, are Joseph Broussard, Andrew Casteel, Sydney Corbin, Tailenn Fungcharoen-McCray, Emery Godke, Palmer Lamartiniere, Jacob Lester, Olivia Lowe, Ellis Manieri, Luke McMillan, Rashad Milton, Echo Moncivaez, Jessica Perdue, Colton Scott, Nate Semmes, Evan Smith, Cade Williams and Everitt Williamson.
On the ACT college admissions test, 22 seniors scored 27 or above on a scale of 0 to 36, placing them in the top 15 percent of the 2 million students taking the ACT nationally.
At the State Rally:
- Jack Pangburn placed fourth in U.S. History.
- Mathilde Fox-Smith earned a Superior rating in French III Extemporaneous Speaking.
- A'njalei Rogers earned a Superior rating in Spanish III Interpretive Reading.
- Cassie Tucker and Julia DeJean received Superior ratings in the music category of Girls Solo High Voice.
Of the 10 West Feliciana High School students who qualified for the District Rally, five placed first and earned a $100 scholarship to Southeastern Louisiana University. They are Elisabeth Emery, Financial Literacy; Landry Higgins, art exhibit; Anna Kate Holmes, U.S. Government; Bryce Jarrell, Business Computer Applications; and Jack Pangburn, U.S. History.
There were 132 students who made the Principal's List with grade-point averages of 4.0 or better.
There were 101 students who made the Vice Principal's with a grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.99.
There were 82 students on the Counselor's List, with a grade-point average of 3.0 to 3.49 with no grade lower than a C.