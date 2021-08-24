Parishioners from St. Francisville United Methodist Church spent a recent Sunday selling homemade salsas, pepper jelly and seasonal fruit jams to support the Louisiana Methodist Children's and Family Services and help youth raise money for events and activities.
The salsas, jellies and jams are made by the Outdoor Wilderness Learning Center, a program of the Louisiana United Methodist Children's and Family Services, Inc. The program consists of an 800-acre wilderness facility located in the rolling hills of northeast Louisiana. The program's goal is to offer recreational, educational or therapeutic services.
The purpose of the center is to create opportunities for personal growth and development through experiential learning activities and use of the facilities. The center strives to provide programming that is challenging, beneficial and financially accessible, in a peaceful environment that is conducive to learning and healing. In 1999, Dr. James White and his wife donated two 3,000-square-foot greenhouses to the Outdoor Wilderness Learning Center. Staff and children began a horticulture program which included growing and selling tomatoes. Some of the tomatoes would not sell because they were blemished or odd-shaped. To solve the problem of wasted tomatoes, the staff decided to make salsa.
The fundraiser is held on the third Sunday of each month.