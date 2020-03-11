West Feliciana Parish Schools has several events in the coming weeks.
Community dialogue
"E-Cigarettes & Youth: Addressing an Epidemic" will be at 6 p.m. Monday at the West Feliciana High School Auditorium, 8604 U.S. 61.
Hollis Milton, schools superintendent and American Heart Association board member will serve as the moderator, with local panelists to include a doctor as well as law enforcement and education leaders. Questions will be provided by high school teens.
For information, contact Chelsea Moreau at (225) 666-4285 or chelsea.moreau@heart.org.
Teacher career fair
West Feliciana Parish Schools' 2020 Teacher Career Fair is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 21, at West Feliciana Middle School, 9559 Bains Road, St. Francisville.
Visit www.wfpsb.org to schedule interviews. At the bottom of the page, click on employment and then schedule interview.
Bring five copies of your resume for each interview scheduled. Participating schools are Bains Lower Elementary (preK-first), Bains Elementary (2-5), West Feliciana Middle (6-8) and West Feliciana High (9-12)
West Feliciana Parish Early Childhood Network
West Feliciana Parish Early Childhood Network, a collaboration between Bains Lower Elementary and West Feliciana Head Start, is holding Round Up & Recruitment days March 23-28.
Registration packets only are available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 23-27.
A pre-K informational meeting is from 9:30 a.m. to 10: 30 a.m. March 25.
Super Saturday Roundup is from 8 a.m. to noon, March 28.
Age Requirements include Early Head Start, birth to 3; Head Start must be 3 on or before Sept. 30; and pre-K must be 4 on or before Sept. 30.
All 4-year-old residents of West Feliciana Parish are eligible to attend the publicly funded prekindergarten program.
Documents required are birth certificate, immunization record, medical card (for Early Head Start and Head Start only); Social Security card; income verification; and proof of residence. Bring all the following for proof of residence, current driver’s license, voter’s ID, lease/rental agreement or mortgage statement; and utility bill.
For information, contact Bains Lower Elementary at (225) 635-4696 or Family Service Center Head Start & Early Head Start at (225) 635-5299 or (225) 635-4020.