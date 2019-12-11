Bains Elementary hosts Fall Family Night Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Dec 11, 2019 - 2:30 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 4 Khameron Massey and Corbett Idlett predict how many pennies it takes to sink a tin foil boat at Bains Elementary Family Night. Provided photo During Fall Family Night at Bains Elementary, Jeremiah Jackson works with his mother, Lashonda Ferguson Jackson, on an activity. Provided photo Da’Naya Tuniors helps her younger sister, Ka’Leah Cummings, find the perfect book with Linda Stovall. Provided photo Brinkley Monceret shops with her mother, Virginia Monceret at the Book Fair at Bains Elementary. Provided photo Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save At Bains Elementary, families participated in Fall Family Night and shopped at the Book Fair. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email