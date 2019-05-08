The West Feliciana Council on Aging honored Mae Ida Allen and others born in April. Allen turned 90 on April 10.
Others celebrating birthdays were Ester Bacchus, Betty Lavallais, Penny Sibley, Raymond Stevens, Mary Hilliard and Cheryl Franklin.
The parish Sheriff's Office, St. Francisville Mayor Billy D'Aquilla and West Feliciana Parish Hospital CEO Lee Chastant sent letters of appreciation and acknowledgment to Allen.
Several members of her family were in attendance at the COA event. Refreshments were served.
Allen contributes her long life to God and his goodness toward her. She said she tries to treat everyone right by showing God's love.