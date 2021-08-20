West Feliciana Parish school employees will pay more for health insurance this year, but the School Board took a step Aug. 17 to soften the blow a bit.
Blue Cross is increasing the cost of coverage by 10.6%, but the board agreed with a recommendation to increase the school system’s share of the premium costs.
Insurance consultant Jesse Babin said he appealed the Blue Cross rate increase in order to look at another month’s claims history, but those claims were as high as the amount of premiums that employees paid.
Other companies offered plans that had higher premiums or reduced benefits, Babin said.
The board accepted an employee committee’s recommendation to accept the Blue Cross offer but agreed to increase the system’s contribution from 58% of an employee’s premium cost to 61%.
A survey of area parishes showed that West Feliciana’s insurance premiums are in line with what other school system employees pay, but the parish is not competitive in helping employees with health insurance costs.
“If we go to 61%, it would eliminate some of the pain,” Superintendent Hollis Milton said. “It would show we’re trying.”
“If we don’t have an increase, maybe we could go higher next year,” Milton said.
Board members were told that the Ascension Parish school district pays 84% of its employees’ insurance premiums.
In other action, the board:
- Rejected two bids for renovating the old Julius Freyhan school building for use as a museum and community center after an architect said they exceeded the amount of state funds appropriated for the project. The board will seek new bids after the architect revises the plans to trim costs.
- Extended the length of a purchase agreement for the sale of the old St. Francisville High School site because the would-be buyer is barred from developing it because of a construction moratorium imposed by the town.