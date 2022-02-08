Oakley House ranger Daniel Wilcox slowly blew on embers coming from jute twine he carefully held in his hands Saturday during a fire-starting demonstration.
Wilcox demonstrated the flint and striker method of starting a fire and then watched as visitors Kathy and Darryl gave the technique a try.
The bow method and a technique using a wooden dowel and leather were also taught during Wilcox's Catching Fire presentation.
Oakley House is located in the Audubon Memorial State Park in St. Francisville.
For a list of upcoming program, visit https://tinyurl.com/258bvcum.