Teachers, principals, and school health service providers were nominated from across the state to represent their districts as best in the state.
At the beginning of April, the West Feliciana Parish School District was notified that three employees moved on to the next round of the competition.
West Feliciana Middle School Principal Mark Lester was selected as a semifinalist for Louisiana Principal of the Year.
Dana Wallis, West Feliciana school nurse, was selected as a semifinalist for Louisiana School Health Service Provider.
Juliana Habisreitinger, West Feliciana Middle School STEM teacher, was selected as a finalist for New Teacher of the Year, which is a category recognizing outstanding teachers with less than one year of experience.