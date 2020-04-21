Christian St. Romain explained to her kindergarten students that Max — a famous bunny — needs a new pair of pants, and his sister Ruby — also a bunny — is given exactly enough money to buy them for him, but what Max really wants is a dragon shirt. Her students wear their own bunny ears as they listen to the story, but they aren’t on the floor in the reading center. They are miles apart and connected in a virtual classroom put in place since the coronavirus health crisis.
West Feliciana Parish Schools, like other systems across the state and nation, was given very little time to prepare for the global pandemic that has killed tens of thousands in the United States and shuttered once thriving schools like Bains Elementary where St. Romain teaches.
Superintendent Hollis Milton said the system responded with an effort labeled #KEEPLEARNINGWF in social media that sought to inform and motivate parents and children to continue learning despite the challenges put in place by quarantines and the governor’s orders to close all public schools. Teachers and administrator took immediate steps to adapt ongoing lessons to online platforms like Zoom that allows hosts to engage with several participants at time or one-on-one instruction.
School system officials explained that their continuous learning plan for students in West Feliciana include paper-based home learning packets, online resources and virtual classes.
Bains Lower Elementary, the middle school and the high school participated in paper packet distribution Monday, April 20. Bains Elementary students were already working on packets sent home during the first packet distribution. Parents who might have questions, are urged to send an email to COVID19@wfpsb.org.
Milton, who was hospitalized earlier after testing positive for the coronavirus, anticipated increased technology challenges, so the district circulated an online survey to parents. Respondents were asked to complete the survey by April 17. The survey sought to get a picture of the internet availability and how many students would have access to devices like computers, tablets or smartphones to participate in online and distance learning.
School officials sought to encourage students and parents before the Easter break, but also left open possibilities that schools might not reopen before the end of the school year. “As we embark on Easter, like you, I am praying for the families who have lost a loved one recently,” Milton said in districtwide message.
“I am also humbled by the recent events in my own home and our entire society, however, the promise of Easter is that we all overcome challenges, tragedies, circumstances beyond our control, and even death,” he continued. “In this promise is hope, love, kindness, forgiveness, and redemption. I have seen that promise fulfilled through innumerable acts of kindness and selfless service throughout our community over and over again … We are West Fel.”