ST. FRANCISVILLE — The West Feliciana Parish Council voted Monday for a zoning change that would allow nearly 200 acres of Como Plantation to become a spiritual retreat center.
The change from rural-agriculture zoning to a special district classification is contingent on owner Charles J. Cole III either removing his property from West Feliciana Parish Fire District 1 or addressing concerns the fire district has about the potential effect on the parish's fire insurance rating.
Public Works Director Jim Ferguson said the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted to recommend the zoning change to allow Cole to restore and repurpose the Como antebellum home as a retreat center and construct about 20 cabins for visitors participating in Christian retreat activities.
Como is south of Angola, near the point where the Tunica Hills flank the Mississippi River.
Walter Oliveaux, interim district fire chief, said the remoteness of the plantation, the condition of the road leading to it, the condition of bridges fire trucks would have to cross and a lack of an adequate water supply could adversely affect the district's Property Insurance Association of Louisiana fire insurance rating and cause premiums to rise across the parish.
If PIAL decides a new fire station would be needed to serve the area, Cole would agree to pay for a fire station and two fire trucks or have the retreat center removed from the fire district, Parish Attorney Dannie Garrett said.
Council members Sidney Picou Walker, John Thompson and Mel Percy vote to change the zoning, while Bill May abstained and Melvin Young was absent.
On another matter, the council accepted Diamond B Construction Co.'s low bid of $915,940, to replace the Jacock Road bridge over Barrow Fork Creek, which was heavily damaged in the 2016 flood.
Two other firms bid slightly more than $1 million each on the project.
Ferguson said federal hazard mitigation funds will be used to pay for the construction.
The council also set a Jan. 14 public hearing on a proposed ordinance to raise water rates to satisfy conditions for a $5,825,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture loan to make significant improvements to the parish's water system. The federal agency also is giving the parish a $1.93 million grant for the improvements.
Parish President Kenny Havard, who took his oath of office before the meeting, said he will review the rate schedule and report his findings on Jan. 14.
"I will have more information, but I'm pretty sure we'll have to do it," he said.
Council members also met the new parish librarian, Natalie Beam.