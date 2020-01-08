The West Feliciana Drug and Alcohol Awareness Council celebrated its annual Appreciation Luncheon on Dec. 11 at the St. Francisville United Methodist Fellowship Hall.
An award was presented to Sheriff J. Austin Daniel for his 20 years of service to the Drug and Alcohol Coalition. An award was also presented to St. Francisville United Methodist Church for supporting the council each year by allowing the luncheon to be held in its fellowship hall.
Partnership Awards were given to the Louisiana State Office of Behavioral Health and Capital Area Human Services. Valorie Dawson was also recognized for her diligence as the coordinator for the Louisiana Partnership for Success II grant. Lauren Mendenall was honored for her dedication as West Feliciana High School Students Against Destructive Decisions president.
West Feliciana Schools Superintendent Hollis Milton and the School Board President the Rev. Milton Coats, recognized Sheriff Daniel with a plaque for his dedicated years of support to the school system.
Each person in attendance was given a raffle ticket when they arrived, and a drawing was held for door prizes. Before the luncheon, raffle tickets are sold for a TV and proceeds from sales were donated to the S.A.D.D. Club.
“We appreciate all the support we receive throughout the year and sincerely thank you on behalf of our organization,” said Brian Spillman, sheriff-elect and director of the West Feliciana Drug and Alcohol Awareness Council.