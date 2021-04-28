The Angola Museum recently published a find on its Facebook page. The Angolite, the prisoner-run newspaper, in 1953 featured an article with a now-familiar name: “Why not a Hobby Lobby?” it asks.
In 1953, the prisoners weren’t talking about the retail chain. Instead, the prisoners were looking for spaces to display and sell their crafts.
So while the chain store started in 1972, the prisoners used the term in 1953.
To learn more about the history of Angola, visit the Angola Museum. Its hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.