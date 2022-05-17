West Feliciana High students represented Louisiana at the LifeSmarts National Competition in Washington, D.C.
Wyles Gilfoil won first place in Consumer Rights, while teammate Maggie Hawkins took second in the same category.
Michael Corlew finished third in Personal Finance, and Mary Frances Whitehouse took fourth place in Health and Safety.
LifeSmarts is an education program that competitively tests high school students' knowledge of consumer awareness, with subjects including personal finance, health and safety, consumer rights and responsibility, technology and the environment.
The team won first during the state competition.