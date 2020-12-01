Greg Garland, a recently retired editor at The Advocate, has been traveling to hiking trails around Baton Rouge. Recently, he visited the Mary Ann Brown Nature Preserve in West Feliciana Parish.
The preserve is a mixed pine-hardwood forest on the fringes of the Tunica Hills. The area, owned by The Nature Conservancy, has loblolly and shortleaf pines as well as beech Southern magnolia and holly.
The 110-acre site has about 2 miles of walking trails, open to the public daily during daylight hours only.
The preserve has steep slopes and a stream. The Nature Conservancy web site says it’s a great place for bird watching and is the only place in Louisiana to see chipmunks, especially during the warmer months.
The site was donated by the late Mr. and Mrs. L. Heidel Brown in memory of their daughter.