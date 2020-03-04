The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Feb. 13-19:
Feb. 13
Cage, Carl C.: 35, 7701 Old Highway 24 Loop W., Woodville, Mississippi, aggravated assault, felony simple kidnapping.
Stafford, Julius L.: 26, 406 E. 10th St., New Roads, driving under suspension.
Feb. 14
Guileyardo, Dalton S.: 24, 6193 Metz Road, St. Francisville, terrorizing.
Haynew, Benjamin W.: 25, 2740 Lark St., Baton Rouge, armed robbery, parole violator.
Williams, Blake K.: 20, 8843 Island Road, St. Francisville, no license plate light, no headlights on vehicle, possession of marijuana.
Feb. 15
Spillman, Charles L.: 60, 10755 Walker Road, St. Francisville, driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage.
Woodall, Michelle: 39, 9934 St. F, St. Francisville, failure to yield from private drive, no insurance, driving under suspension, four counts of no child restraints.
Feb. 16
Jackson Jr., Wilbert: 54, 7122 Hampton Road, St. Francisville, aggravated assault with a firearm, resisting an officer.
Feb. 17
Floyd, Jasper A.: 29, 8763 Sligo Road, St. Francisville, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Delee, Delilah L.: 34, 5789 Sweet Olive St., St. Francisville, probation violation.
Feb. 18
Battley, Norman J.: 40, 1115 Johnson St., Baker, driving under suspension.
Harris Jr., Brandon D.: 19, 10025 Byrnes Road, St. Francisville, simple burglary, theft, aggravated burglary with a weapon, theft of a firearm.
Feb. 19
Cornish, Jaymeion I.: 21, 8843 Flowerhill Road, St. Francisville, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, simple battery.
Ebbs, Edward D.: 42, 8582 Sligo Road, St. Francisville, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Floyd, Lemichael K.: 22, 22 Kingston Road, Natchez, Mississippi, driving under suspension.
Haynes, Taquisha L.: 22, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, Mississippi, malfeasance in office/sexual conduct.