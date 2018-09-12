Louisiana Public Broadcasting will kick off its new season of Art Rocks with a story about St. Francisville native Thomas Dawson and international opera star Ivan Griffin.
Dawson has been working for Motown group The Commodores for almost two decades. But he recently arranged and produced the CD “Finding My Way Back to Me” for Griffin.
The men attended Southern University together and performed in the Valerian Smith play “Supper” in the 1980s.
Griffin and Dawson first performed music from the album at Easter services at Hemingbough this year. They also performed during dedication services for the chapel recently added to the grounds of Hemingbough.
Griffin described the music on the album saying, “Some would say a few songs are in the more contemporary Christian style of writing. You hear some pieces that are more jazz-oriented, very smooth, mellow, easy listening type pieces. You hear hymns on it as well, and you hear a piece that is performed in a kind of Broadway style.”
Dawson says of the album, “I am probably more proud of this than anything I have ever done.”
The Art Rocks episode featuring Dawson and Griffin will air at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14 and at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15.