The love story between West Feliciana Parish and its most famous adopted son will be celebrated in a year of activities that started with a June 18th kickoff ceremony where a monument of John James Audubon was unveiled.
Audubon, a renowned naturalist and painter, begin painting the fine feathered creatures of the region and eventually gained international fame for his Birds of America portfolio.
This year marks the bicentennial anniversary of Audubon’s life and work in West Feliciana Parish. Recognizing the opportunity to aid the local economy, the West Feliciana Parish Tourism Commission has joined forces with town and parish entities to bolster Destination West Feliciana.
“When you think about it, tourism is the industry of West Feliciana,” said David Floyd, the parish’s new tourism director. “And it's been that way for decades. This is the first time I've ever seen in this parish, all the big players, all the leaders on the same page and we're all thinking the same way.”
The Tourism Commission recognized the support and participation of the Historical Society and town and parish government bodies. Parish President Kenny Havard explained that the Audubon Bicentennial signals changes in the type of tourism dollars the parish hopes to attract. “We've had to make a shift and then go forward more toward eco-tourism,” he said. “Some of the things that have been left out of West Feliciana tourism — Bayou Sara and being able to kayak on it and Tunica Hills, all the things that we drive by every day — we take for granted.”
The bicentennial is marked with the monument and exhibits at the West Feliciana Historical Society Museum, a smartphone app and web video and later with the first John James Audubon International Symposium, Sept. 17-18. This will be the only annual symposium dedicated to the life and work of John James Audubon.
Floyd painted a portrait of how the Felicianas and Audubon were changed by a relatively brief encounter. “On this day, June 18, 200 years ago, a man named John James Audubon, who was destitute, got off the Columbus steamboat and entered Bayou Sara,” he said. “This man was born in Haiti, of a free woman of color and a seafaring French captain.”
His mother died when he was a baby and his father’s wife adopted him and his sisters when they fled the Haitian Revolution. As a young man, Audubon accepts a job to tutor the daughter of the Oakley family. The job of convenience led to the discovery of so much nature and birds, his path and passions changed. “And as a result of his employment, which lasted three and a half months, he end up doing 32 birds at Oakley alone,” Floyd said. “All historians agree this is his rejuvenation period. This is a period of his life from 1821 to 1829. That he works in this area that he does his best work. He does over 50 birds in this parish alone.”
The National Audubon Society bears Audubon’s name and is dedicated to the study and preservation of bird species of North America.