Devan Corbello has been named the new executive director of the West Feliciana Parish Tourist Commission, its board of commissioners announced.
A native of Lake Charles, Corbello was previously employed by the Arts & Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana as its executive director. Corbello has years of experience in community organizing, nonprofit development and leadership experience, a news release said.
“We have conducted a thorough search across the country, and I feel we have found a great candidate in Devan. His administrative experience with leading a thriving organization through some very difficult times has prepared him to take the reins of WFPTC,” said Morgan Moss, chairman of the board of commissioners.
Corbello was born and raised in the Iowa and Lake Charles area. He has worked in the nonprofit sector for the majority of his career, starting at Family and Youth Counseling Agency, then moving to serve as the regional director for the American Heart Association until 2019. In 2018, he founded an online clothing store, Corbello’s Menswear.
He recently served as executive director of the Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA, guiding the organization through the recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic and two major hurricanes. He has served as the vice president of Fusion Five, a young professionals’ organization, the vice chair of education and programming for the Louisiana Partnership for the Arts, and a board member for the SWLA Chamber of Commerce.
“I am looking forward to working with the board of commissioners and community stakeholders to immerse myself more into this beautiful corner of Louisiana,” Corbello said. “This is an exciting time for the area, and to help open it up to the world excites me.”
The West Feliciana Parish Tourist Commission’s mission is to promote and market West Feliciana Parish in order to increase visitation to its attractions, restaurants, shops and overnight accommodations. It seeks to preserve the local charm, unique history and natural beauty while sustaining tourist development for inclusive economic growth.
A meet-and-greet reception for Corbello will be held sometime in the coming weeks. In the meantime, the commission invites residents to meet Corbello at the commission’s office in West Feliciana Historical Museum, 811757 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville. For information about the commission, call (225) 635-4224 or visit www.explorewestfeliciana.com.