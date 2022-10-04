A new transportation option is changing how residents and tourists take a “ride in the country” through St. Francisville.
An ordinance regulating street-legal, low-speed vehicles has ushered in the use of golf carts on streets not designed as state or U.S. highways.
Mayor Robert “Bobee” Leake said he hopes golf cart use will both bolster and benefit the town. “I think being that we have a small, quaint downtown, this would just be a great addition, he said. “When you come and stay in St. Francisville, you really would not have to get back in your car.”
The process to gain approval and set guidelines for golf cart usage was started last year. A public hearing was held Aug. 24, 2021, and town officials and residents had a chance to discuss the proposed ordinance, ask questions and express concerns.
Ordinance 2021-5 was adopted by St. Francisville after a vote of the Board of Aldermen and provides for “electric golf carts to be permitted and driven on certain designated public roads and streets within the town of St. Francisville corporate limits.” The vote was not unanimous and opposition to the ordinance has been expressed.
Stakeholders drew inspiration from resorts and tourist designations like Fairhope, Alabama, that have successfully incorporated the electric vehicles into their scenic backdrop.
“We want our people that live here to start to become a golf cart community,” Leake said. “We strive to have a place where you can go to restaurants, go to church, and down the street on weekends or afternoons. When you get into town, you feel like things are slowing down — it’s not a hustle and bustle town. That's the premises to the idea behind the golf carts. I think it's just an addition to what we have.”
Devan Corbello, West Feliciana Parish tourism director, said he feels the use of the carts will bolster tourism and local business and it is beneficial to people visiting St. Francisville. “I think the new method of going around town with the golf carts is really beneficial,” he said. “It's a great way to see the town and in a more casual way. We have some safe streets around here and it's easy to hop in and out of a golf cart to stop at historic sites and do some shopping and do some eating.”
Leake said that guests at the St. Francisville Inn can rent golf carts provided by St. Francisville Rentals, a local private rental company. “But we also want to encourage people who are residents to start to use carts more in the downtown and the historic district,” he said.
“In last short couple of months, we have many residents that have bought them or are in the process of purchasing golf carts," the mayor added. "So, I think we're going to see more and more in the near future.”
Carts must be insured, and a $25 permit must be purchased at Town Hall. The town of St. Francisville has no liability for permitting the operation of the golf carts, the ordinance states. Other regulations and clarifications in the body of the ordinance include:
- The ordinance pertains to golf carts as defined in R.S. 32:299.4 and herein. It does not pertain to the operation of lawn mowers, tractors, four-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, and utility task vehicles.
- The owner and registrant must sign a release from liability for the Town of St. Francisville.
- Golf carts may only be operated on designated streets, roads and paths.
- The golf carts can’t be operated on US Highway 61 and La. Highway 10.
- Golf carts must be equipped with efficient brakes, a reliable steering apparatus, safe tires and red reflectorized warning devices in both the front and rear of the cart.
The full ordinance is posted in the online municipal codes and can be viewed by visiting https://library.municode.com/la/st._francisville/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeId=COOR_CH18TR_ARTIIIGOCA.