Multiple employees have recently been promoted within the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Wayne Tanner has been promoted to detective at CID; Parker Nettles has been promoted to sergeant; Zach Beasley has been promoted to sergeant; Glenn Sims Jr. has been promoted to corporal; and Cullen Wilson, promoted to corporal.
Sheriff Brian Spillman said, “These young men, through their work ethic and professionalism, exemplify what we expect out of our deputies. They are committed to keeping West Feliciana safe and are dedicated to our mission. I’m extremely proud to see them advance in their careers.”