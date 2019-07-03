The average age for the first use of alcohol in West Feliciana is 12.79 years old, according to a statewide survey that looks at underage drinking. This and other findings were the topic June 27 when a town hall meeting was held to circle the wagons and build partnerships to address youth drug and alcohol use in the parish.
The West Feliciana Empowerment Community Awareness Night was sponsored by the West Feliciana Drug and Alcohol Council, said Luanne Vaccaro, who serves as the executive assistant to the group that also embodies the WISE Coalition.
Kristy Miller, of the Governor’s Office of Drug Policy, gave a presentation detailing local results of the Caring Communities Youth Survey, a tool used since the early 2000s in schools across the state. Miller explained that Caring Communities is a collaborative of state Department of Health and the Department of Education to get a better understanding of the drug and alcohol use of young people in Louisiana.
Many of the West Feliciana findings, like the first experience with drinking, is very consistent with statewide averages. The age for West Feliciana is not far from the 12.71 years old reported as the average for the state. The survey also reported that 12.3 percent of those polled in West Feliciana had experienced binge drinking, more than five or more drinks in a row, in the prior two weeks of taking the survey.
The survey does caution local officials and parents that the parish’s young people do “perceive” that drinking is more common than it is. The survey said that students felt that 80.9 percent of their peers drank alcohol in the previous month. That state perception was 67.3 percent. Miller said these students might feel that underage drinking is much more common than it is.
Miller said the Department of Health funds the survey with the understanding that the Department of Education will help get it implemented in the schools and be a part of the administration process. The research is done at the Cecil J. Picard Center for Child Development and Lifelong Learning, housed on the campus of University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Miller’s role in the Governor’s Office of Drug Policy is to help relay the findings to education and community groups across the state in meetings like the recent St. Francisville meeting and help local groups set goals and strategies to address their localized results. “The governor’s office and someone in my role has traditionally worked with the Department of Education and the Department of Health and those who oversee this survey to help them find ways to use this data and get the data out,” she said. “We are able to inform the executive branch of the state about the drug challenges going on among their youth.”
The Department of Education recruits parish-level school districts. Schools can opt in or out, but the schools have no costs. The survey provides parish-level reports, regional reports and a state overall report. “It gives a good snapshot of the alcohol and other drug behaviors of the young people,” Miller said. “It’s done across sixth, eighth, 10th and 12th grade every other year.”
“It’s easier to recruit the schools if they get a good understanding of the alcohol and other drug behaviors of their young people,” she added.
Miller said that not every community has a group like WISE to help implement programs and address the drug and alcohol problem so West Feliciana is fortunate in that sense.
District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla said he and his department are trying to be active in the community so they can help and educate people and stop problems early. “A lot of time people say ‘I didn’t know this was against the law,’ and that’s not an excuse, but I think that it is our obligation to help people who have substance abuse problems,” he said. “I think we need to be there for them and try to get them some help before they come before the prosecutorial side. We are like the last resort, and we would rather be on the preventive side instead of the prosecutorial side.”
Council member Robbin Hardy heads the Action Plans and Strategies Committee tasked with coming up with ideas for events and engagements to address the needs of the community in the area of drug and alcohol awareness. She shared her own early drinking experiences and related it to the need to educate young people about the dangers of underage drinkers. “Our goal is to bring awareness and to empower young people to make the quality decisions,” she said.
Brian Spillman, executive director of the West Feliciana Drug and Alcohol Awareness Council, said the organization greatly benefits from its long history in the parish. He said the council has been around since the mid-1980s. “It’s been going on for maybe 40 years now. For many years it existed to bring in speakers and motivational speakers who could bring in messages to kids, mostly in the schools,” he said.
“Grant opportunities have come available from the Partnership for Success that have allowed WISE to expand its programming and reach in the community,” Spillman said. “It’s federal money that’s pushed down to the communities through the state.”
“I think our community is empathetic to what we are doing, but they have not been fully educated on some of the problems we are trying to address, and that’s going to be one of our goals going forward is to put forward an awareness campaign that there are some issues we need to address in West Feliciana Parish,” Spillman explained.
The WISE council has about 15 members, mostly volunteers. Vaccaro, a member of the Sheriff’s Department is the dedicated staff member coordinating the effort.
Vaccaro also has a long history, more than 19 years, working for the sheriff’s department. She explained that in past years the group would bring speakers to the schools funded by community and business donations. “We have been doing this for so long that we have received grant funding from the highway safety board, Entergy and the Tobacco-Free Coalition,” she said. “Now we partner with so many agencies.”
Vaccaro said the council participants in school and community events in and around the parish. “Years ago, we were able to present a program — Protecting You, Protecting Me — aimed at first-graders,” she said. “It planted the seed; they know in their gut if they are doing something right or wrong.”